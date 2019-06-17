Cloudy with Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a warm and dry start to the day, but you will want the umbrella on standby.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the mid-80s.
- Rain chance: 60%--low threat severe.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Next best rain chance: Tuesday.
- Our severe threat rises by Wednesday--damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
