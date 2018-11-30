  • Cloudy with Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Don't forget the umbrella!
    • Scattered showers are on radar.  
    • Temperatures are mild now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the upper 60s/low 70s.  
    • Rain chance: 70%--especially overnight. 
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and damp Friday.
       

