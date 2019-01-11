  • Cloudy with Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the coat, and have the umbrella on standby for today. 
    • Temperatures are cold now, but will only warm up to the low 40s this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 40%--no threat severe.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and cold Friday.

