Cloudy with Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the coat, and have the umbrella on standby for today.
- Temperatures are cold now, but will only warm up to the low 40s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 40%--no threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and cold Friday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 killed, at least 1 injured after major car crash on I-55
- Man, woman found shot to death inside car in Memphis neighborhood
- Memphis corner store closed, declared public nuisance by police
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}