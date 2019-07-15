Cloudy with Rain Forecast for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING
- Make sure to have the raingear before walking out the door.
- Rain is on radar with more expected throughout the day.
- Rain chance: 90%.
- Low threat severe, but an isolated weak tornado/damaging wind gusts can't be ruled out with stronger storms.
- Rainfall totals today will be ~2" or less.
- Winds: 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 70s, low 80s.
