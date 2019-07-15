  • Cloudy with Rain Forecast for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING
    • Make sure to have the raingear before walking out the door.
    • Rain is on radar with more expected throughout the day.
    • Rain chance: 90%.
    • Low threat severe, but an isolated weak tornado/damaging wind gusts can't be ruled out with stronger storms.
    • Rainfall totals today will be ~2" or less. 
    • Winds: 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 70s, low 80s.
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories