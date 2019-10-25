  • Cloudy with Rain Likely for the Mid South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Don't forget to grab the umbrella before you walk out the door. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up near 60.
    • Rain chance: 90%--low threat severe.
    • Winds: 10/15 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: rain sticks around for Saturday, but we will be dry and sunny on Sunday. 
    • Rainfall totals will range from 2" to 4" +.
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
       

