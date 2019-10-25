Cloudy with Rain Likely for the Mid South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Don't forget to grab the umbrella before you walk out the door.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up near 60.
- Rain chance: 90%--low threat severe.
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: rain sticks around for Saturday, but we will be dry and sunny on Sunday.
- Rainfall totals will range from 2" to 4" +.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
