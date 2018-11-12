  • Cloudy with Rain Likely Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the umbrella and heavy coat before you head out the door.  
    • Temperatures are chilly now and will stay in the 40s this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 90%. A wintry mix possible in AR and NW TN (Dyersburg) overnight. No accumulation. 
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and damp Monday.

