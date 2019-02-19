Cloudy with Rain Likely Forecasted for Mid-South

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING.
- Grab the coat and umbrella before you walk out the door.
- Temperatures are in the 30s with afternoon highs in the low 40s.
- Winds: 10/15 MPH.
- Rain chance: 90%--no threat severe.
- Next chance for rain: tomorrow.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
