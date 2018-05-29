  • Cloudy with Rain Likely Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose

    Updated:
    • Don’t forget the rain gear!
    • Subtropical Depression Alberto will provide us with clouds and scattered showers today.
    • Low threat severe.
    • This afternoon we will heat up to the low 80s, feeling like the upper 80s.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and damp Tuesday.

    Trending stories:

     

    FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cloudy with Rain Likely Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Partly Cloudy with Afternoon Scattered Showers Forecasted for Memorial Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Storms Forecasted for Mid South

  • Headline Goes Here

    HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Cloudy with HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South