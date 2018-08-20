Cloudy with Scattered PM Storms Forecasted for Mid South

- Grab the umbrella before walking out the door.
- Rain is on radar now, with another round of isolated strong to severe storms expected in the early evening hours.
- Rain chance: 60%—damaging wind gusts with stronger storms this evening *Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid/upper 80s.
- Feels like temps in the mid 90s
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and stormy Monday
