  • Cloudy with Scattered PM Storms Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • Grab the umbrella before walking out the door.
    • Rain is on radar now, with another round of isolated strong to severe storms expected in the early evening hours.
    • Rain chance: 60%—damaging wind gusts with stronger storms this evening *Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid/upper 80s.
    • Feels like temps in the mid 90s
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and stormy Monday
       

