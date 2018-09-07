  • Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid South

    Updated:
    • It’s a cloudy and warm start to the day *Showers will mainly be along and west of the Mississippi River today.  
    • Temperatures this afternoon will be unseasonably cool in the mid/upper 80s.
    • Feels like temps: mid 90s
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and humid Friday

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories