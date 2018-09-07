Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid South

- It’s a cloudy and warm start to the day *Showers will mainly be along and west of the Mississippi River today.
- Temperatures this afternoon will be unseasonably cool in the mid/upper 80s.
- Feels like temps: mid 90s
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and humid Friday
