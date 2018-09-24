  • Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It's a cloudy and damp start to the day ~Temperatures will rise to the low 80s this afternoon.
    • Feels like temperatures near 90.
    • Rain chance: 60/70%.-- (low threat severe)
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and damp Monday

