  • Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Have the umbrella with you this morning.
    • Rain is on radar—especially along and west of the MS river.
    • Temperatures are warm now, but will rise to the low/mid 80s this afternoon.
    • Feels like: upper 80s.
    • Rain chance: 60/70%—especially this morning. Isolated this afternoon. Low threat severe.
    • Michael is a life threatening Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph.
    • It is expected to make landfall near Panama City Beach, FL this afternoon. 4" to 8" of rain with isolated amounts of 12" possible for north FL/ south GA.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and damp Wednesday.
       

