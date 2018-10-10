Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

- Have the umbrella with you this morning.
- Rain is on radar—especially along and west of the MS river.
- Temperatures are warm now, but will rise to the low/mid 80s this afternoon.
- Feels like: upper 80s.
- Rain chance: 60/70%—especially this morning. Isolated this afternoon. Low threat severe.
- Michael is a life threatening Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph.
- It is expected to make landfall near Panama City Beach, FL this afternoon. 4" to 8" of rain with isolated amounts of 12" possible for north FL/ south GA.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and damp Wednesday.
