  • Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It's cloudy with spotty showers west of the MS River.
    • Temperatures will rise to the mid-80s this afternoon.
    • Feels like temperatures: low 90s.
    • Rain chance: 50/60%.-- (low threat severe)
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and humid Tuesday

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories