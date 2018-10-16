  • Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

    • Grab the coat and umbrella before walking out the door. 
    • Temperatures are chilly now, but will only rise to the low/mid 50s this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 50%--low threat severe
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and unseasonably cold Tuesday.
       

