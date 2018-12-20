Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the coat and have the umbrella on standby.
- We're getting a break from showers now, but scattered showers stay with us throughout the day.
- Rain chance: 70%--no threat severe.
- Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 50s with breezy winds.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and breezy Thursday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Several detained, 1 person rushed to hospital after car crash ends in shooting in Memphis
- ‘Just like your momma’: Memphis city council chairman has heated exchange with community activist
- Unsolved murder cases stacking up in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}