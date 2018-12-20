  • Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the coat and have the umbrella on standby.
    • We're getting a break from showers now, but scattered showers stay with us throughout the day.
    • Rain chance: 70%--no threat severe.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 50s with breezy winds.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and breezy Thursday.
       

