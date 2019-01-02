Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

- You'll want the coat and have the umbrella on standby.
- Showers are in the forecast as we head into the afternoon/evening hours.
- Best rain chance for those who live along and south of I-40.
- Rain chance: 70%--no threat severe.
- Temperatures are chilly now, but will only warm up to the mid 40s.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and chilly Wednesday.
Trending stories:
- Mysterious explosion on New Year's Eve heard more than 10 miles away in Mississippi
- Hours into 2019, MPD investigates first homicide of the year
- Man charged with murder after 2 shot, 1 dead in New Year's Eve shooting in Bartlett
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}