  • Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose

    Updated:
    • You'll want the coat and have the umbrella on standby.
    • Showers are in the forecast as we head into the afternoon/evening hours.
    • Best rain chance for those who live along and south of I-40. 
    • Rain chance: 70%--no threat severe.
    • Temperatures are chilly now, but will only warm up to the mid 40s.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and chilly Wednesday.

