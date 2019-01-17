Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the jacket and umbrella before walking out the door.
- Temperatures are chilly, but will rise to the mid/upper 50s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 50%--decreasing throughout the day.
- Next round of rain: Saturday.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and mild Thursday.
