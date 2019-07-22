  • Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    •  It's a warm start to the day with spotty showers on radar.
    • A cold front moves through today bumping up our rain chance as we head into the afternoon/evening.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid-80s.
    • Rain chance: 80%--damaging wind gusts the primary threat this afternoon/evening.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
