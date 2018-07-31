  • Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • It’s a foggy and comfortable start to the day. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will be unseasonably cool in the low/mid 80s.
    • Feels like temperatures near 88.
    • Rain chance: 50/60%--low threat severe.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and unseasonably cool Tuesday

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories