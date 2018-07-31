Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid South

- It’s a foggy and comfortable start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will be unseasonably cool in the low/mid 80s.
- Feels like temperatures near 88.
- Rain chance: 50/60%--low threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and unseasonably cool Tuesday
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged after grandmother’s yard vandalized by lawn care company
- Jerry Lawler overwhelmed with support after son’s death
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}