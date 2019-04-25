- Grab the umbrella before you walk out the door.
- Rain chance: 80%. Low threat severe.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 70s.
- Winds: 15 mph.
- Rain chance decreases tonight with sunshine for Friday.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
