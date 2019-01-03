Cloudy with Seasonably Cool Temperatures Forecast for Mid-South

- Grab the coat for this morning, and the umbrella for this evening.
- Temperatures are chilly now, and will only warm up to the mid/upper 40s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 30%--rising this evening.
- Good news: no threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and cool Thursday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Argument over handicap spot sparks huge fight at Memphis liquor store
- Mystery of what caused booming explosion heard 10 miles away in Mid-South on NYE solved
- Former UofM basketball player wanted by deputies, accused of attacking girlfriend at grocery store
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}