  • Cloudy with Seasonably Cool Temperatures Forecast for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the coat for this morning, and the umbrella for this evening.
    • Temperatures are chilly now, and will only warm up to the mid/upper 40s this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 30%--rising this evening.
    • Good news: no threat severe.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and cool Thursday.
       

