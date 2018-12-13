Cloudy with Showers Forecasted for Mid South

- Grab the jacket and umbrella before you walk out the door.
- Temperatures are cool now, but this afternoon we will be in the upper 50s, near 60.
- Rain chance: 80%--low threat severe.
- Rain is expected through early Saturday.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and damp Thursday.
• Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe will make a significant economic development announcement in Memphis.
