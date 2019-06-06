  • Cloudy with Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Make sure to have the umbrella before walking out the door.
    • It's a warm start to the day with showers on radar.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up near 80.
    • Rain chance: 70%--low threat severe.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • Next rain chance: Friday through Sunday (low threat severe).
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
       

