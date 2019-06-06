Cloudy with Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Make sure to have the umbrella before walking out the door.
- It's a warm start to the day with showers on radar.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up near 80.
- Rain chance: 70%--low threat severe.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Next rain chance: Friday through Sunday (low threat severe).
Next rain chance: Friday through Sunday (low threat severe).
