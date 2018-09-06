Cloudy with Showers Forecasted for Mid South

- It’s a cloudy start to the day with scattered showers on the radar.
- Showers will mainly be south of I-40 in the morning, spreading north in the afternoon.
- Low threat severe, though an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out. Gusty winds/heavy rain primary threats *Temperatures this afternoon will be unseasonably cool in the mid-80s.
- Feels like temps: low 90s
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and rainy Thursday
