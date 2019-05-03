Cloudy with Slight Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a cloudy start to the day with some isolated drizzle.
- Temperatures are comfortable now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the upper 70s.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- Rain chance: 30%, rising late tonight.
- Next rain chance: Saturday (80%).
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
