  • Cloudy with Slight Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It's a cloudy start to the day with some isolated drizzle.
    • Temperatures are comfortable now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the upper 70s.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph.
    • Rain chance: 30%, rising late tonight.
    • Next rain chance: Saturday (80%).
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
       

