  • Cloudy with Slight Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • You'll want the coat for this morning. 
    • Temperatures are chilly, but this afternoon we will rise to the low 60s.
    • Winds: 5 MPH.
    • Rain chance: 30%. 
    • Next rain chance: Thursday (30%).
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories