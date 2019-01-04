  • Cloudy with Spotty Showers Expected for the Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the coat and have the umbrella on standby.
    • Temperatures are chilly in the 40s, and will remain in the 40s for this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 60%--decreasing this evening.
    • Good news: no threat severe.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and damp Friday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories