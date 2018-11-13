  • Cloudy with Unseasonably Cold Temps Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the heavy coat before you head out the door.   
    • Temperatures are FRIGID now, and will stay in the 30s this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 10%.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and cold Tuesday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories