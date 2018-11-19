Cloudy with Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the coat before you head out the door.
- Tracking spotty drizzle and patchy fog this morning.
- Skies will be cloudy this afternoon with temperatures in the low 50s.
- Rain chance: 20%
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and cool Monday.
