  • Cloudy with Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It's a warm start to the day with fog.
    • Reminder: low beam, not high. 
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the low 70s. 
    • Rain chance: 30%--no threat severe.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and warm Tuesday.
       

