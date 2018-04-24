Cloudy with warmer temperatures expected for Mid-South

- Watch out for patchy fog this morning.
- You might want the light jacket as temperatures are mild.
- We will warm up to the upper 60s with cloudy skies and a slight rain chance (20%).
- Next best day for rain: Thursday
- Watch the video above for more details to plan your day.
