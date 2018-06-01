0 Cluster mailboxes may be coming soon in Mississippi

DESOTO CO., Miss. - The U.S. Postal Service is now forcing developers to put in cluster mailboxes in neighborhoods that are being planned.

As FOX13 found out, DeSoto County was just put on notice this week.The cluster mailboxes look like those in an apartment complex. Your mailbox will be part of a big community bunch.

Among the questions DeSoto County Supervisors are struggling with is where do you put them, who maintains them and what kind of traffic jam is it going to cause.

County Supervisors told us they just found out this last week. The Postal Service told us this is the preferred method of mail service and they've been moving toward it since 2012.

"That would create an issue as well. I mean, if everybody goes at the same time to get their mail you will have gridlock," Vanderbilt said.

Katherine Vanderbilt lives in DeSoto County and has lived in a neighborhood that has cluster mailboxes.

"Number one, it wasn't safe because it was broken into many times. I think it's safer if they just shoot it write to your door."

The postal service told us the cluster mailboxes are the safest and most efficient way for them to deliver mail. The DeSoto County supervisors told us that the requirement is causing trouble where subdivisions have already been planned because developers do not know where to place the cluster mailboxes.

