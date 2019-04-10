Coca-Cola expanding West Memphis facility, investing $33 million and adding jobs

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Coca-Cola announced Wednesday that the multi-national corporation is expanding its West Memphis facility, which will bring dozens of jobs to the area.
According to a release from the company, the expansion will bring 60 jobs, nearly doubling its current workforce.
Coca-Cola will invest $33 million into the 200,000 square foot expansion.
Officials said the move was driven by the need to grow the facility and the lack of industrial space at its current facility, which will reportedly close in late 2020.
“Coca-Cola has been a valued business partner in this community for a number of years, and we are excited they have chosen to expand in West Memphis,” said Mayor Marco McClendon.
The firm’s separate Memphis transportation and logistics facility that employs about 300 people will remain in Memphis, according to company officials.
