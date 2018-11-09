Cocaine, marijuana and scales found during Memphis drug bust, police say

Nearly a dozen people were arrested during a drug bust in Memphis.
Police said they went to the 2200 block of Eldridge Avenue to execute a search warrant on November 7.
As detectives walked up to the front door, they said they saw several men run to the back of the house.
Officers entered the house and came in contact with 11 suspects.
Anthony Taylor, Clinton William, Musa Vernon, Carl Johnson, Bryan Baldwin, Kilo Crawford, Demarco Foote, Nikita Mayo, Darryl Armour, Raymond Redd, and Billy Onley were all listed in the arrest affidavit.
While police were searching the home, they said they found eight bags of marijuana weighing 135.7 grams and a bag of cocaine.
Two digital scales were also found. Police said a handgun was located inside the home.
