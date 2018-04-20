0 Cocaine, pills, guns found after a dozen shots fired in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. - More than a dozen gunshots lead Covington Police to guns, drugs, and three arrests.

Daryl Smith, Delandre Smith, and Kamilah Robinson are all behind bars on reckless endangerment, possession of multiple drugs with intent sell, and possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony.

If you have been to Covington, you have probably driven past 1322 South College. Tuesday night, shell casings littered the front lawn.

“Just a bunch of gunshots man,” said Michael, who lives nearby.

“What did you think,” asked FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw.

“Who got shot this time? It's happened before. Several times.”

Michael lives around the corner and his first thought during the gunfire was his teenage son.

“I was scared for my boy, I had just seen him out the door. He jumped in the car and was gone. And it wasn't but a minute... Yeah, I worried,” he said.

The Covington Police Department is a mile and a half away. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is just half a mile down the same street.

When officers arrived, they found Kamilah Robinson outside. She told her boyfriend was inside, according to the affidavit.

The boyfriend refused to unlock the door. So officers got a search warrant, then kicked it in. When they did, officers found Daryl Smith and Delandre Smith in a back bedroom. They also found cocaine, weed, pills, digital scales, a shotgun, and two pistols. One of the guns was hidden in an air vent.

“Wow, disturbing,” said Michael.

While all the charges are serious, Darryl Smith is in the most trouble. When police booked him into jail, they said they found a Hydrocodone pill in his sock. He is the only one now charged with trying to sneak contraband into a penal farm.

He also had an active warrant out of Missouri.

