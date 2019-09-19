  • CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT issued through Thursday

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued through Thursday

    • Folks with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors!
    • Unseasonably warm temperatures continue to dominate the Mid-South, with afternoon highs getting into the mid-90s; Heat Index: 101°
    • Imelda’s remnants bring VERY low rain chances to the Mid-South Friday, mainly west of the river.
    • A cold front brings our next significant rain chance Sunday night into Monday.
    • Highs by Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s, which is still a little warm for this time of year.
