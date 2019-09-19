CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT issued through Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued through Thursday
- Folks with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors!
- Unseasonably warm temperatures continue to dominate the Mid-South, with afternoon highs getting into the mid-90s; Heat Index: 101°
- Imelda’s remnants bring VERY low rain chances to the Mid-South Friday, mainly west of the river.
- A cold front brings our next significant rain chance Sunday night into Monday.
- Highs by Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s, which is still a little warm for this time of year.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Arrest made after White Station High School football player killed in Frayser shooting
- 'I’m sorry...' Memphis mayoral candidate Tami Sawyer hosts community conversation to explain tweets
- Impaired driver in critical condition after crashing into home in Memphis neighborhood
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}