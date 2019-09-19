Code Orange in effect until later this afternoon

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- CODE ORANGE UNTIL 4 PM--LIMIT YOUR TIME OUTDOORS.
- It's a warm start to the day.
- This afternoon we will heat up to the mid-90s.
- Feels like temps near 100.
- Rain chance: <20%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: rain chances will stay on the low end (<20%) with slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast
