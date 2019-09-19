  • Code Orange in effect until later this afternoon

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • CODE ORANGE UNTIL 4 PM--LIMIT YOUR TIME OUTDOORS.
    • It's a warm start to the day. 
    • This afternoon we will heat up to the mid-90s.
    • Feels like temps near 100.
    • Rain chance: <20%.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • LOOKING AHEAD: rain chances will stay on the low end (<20%) with slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories