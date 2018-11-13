COGIC convocation plans to return to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Church of God in Christ (COGIC) convocation is returning to Memphis.
FOX13 confirmed that the convocation will return in 2021, according to a release from COGIC.
The annual religious gathering was held in Memphis from 1907 to 2009. The church then moved to St. Louis.
The convocation attracts about 45,000 people each year.
Presiding Bishop Blake released the following statement -
"The Church of God in Christ since 2010 has held our largest convention, the Holy Convocation in St. Louis, MO and today we voted to move the convention in 2021-2023 to the city of Memphis, TN. Bishop Blake also states, “The City of Memphis has special significance in the spiritual and cultural life of COGIC and we are pleased to return to the place of our origin.”
According to the release, the Church of God in Christ is one of the oldest Pentecostal denominations in the world.
It's also the 4th largest Protestant group in the United States with churches in 100 countries worldwide and a membership of nearly 6.5 million adherents, according to COGIC.
