  • Cold, dry night forecasted for Mid-South

    • Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures in the mid 30s
    • Sunday will see a cloud filled day with late evening rain chances and highs near 50
    • New Year’s Eve will be a wet one with rain and isolated storms expected
    • Showers should begin to move out after dinner on NYE
    • NYD will be dry and chilly with temperatures dropping into the 40s
    • Cold conditions and low rain chances expected for the first few days of 2019
