- Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures in the mid 30s
- Sunday will see a cloud filled day with late evening rain chances and highs near 50
- New Year’s Eve will be a wet one with rain and isolated storms expected
- Showers should begin to move out after dinner on NYE
- NYD will be dry and chilly with temperatures dropping into the 40s
- Cold conditions and low rain chances expected for the first few days of 2019
- Watch the video above for the latest on your NYE forecast!
