- A cold evening across the Mid-South, as temperatures fall to the lower 30s overnight.
- Grab the jackets if you’re running errands in the morning, temperatures will be in the 30s through 10 a.m.
- Sunshine dominates the afternoon, with highs warming to 52°.
- Clouds build into the area overnight, with isolated showers possible on Christmas Day.
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms forecasted for Thursday ahead of a cold front; low severe weather risk.
- Temperatures remain unseasonably warm through Friday.
