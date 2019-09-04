  • Cold front brings cooler and drier air into the area

    • Hurricane Dorian is a category 2 storm off the east coast of Florida
    • Flooding and tropical storm-force winds expected along the FL, GA and Carolina coasts
    • There are 2 other named storms in the Atlantic/Gulf right now no threat to the US
    • In the Mid-south we’ll see a hot & humid afternoon with feel like temps near 100
    • A cold front brings cooler and drier air into the area tonight
    • Highs will be in the 80s on Thursday under sunny skies
    • Humidity quickly returns driving up feel like temps into the 90s for the weekend
    • Watch the video above for the latest on Dorian and your local forecast!

