- Hurricane Dorian is a category 2 storm off the east coast of Florida
- Flooding and tropical storm-force winds expected along the FL, GA and Carolina coasts
- There are 2 other named storms in the Atlantic/Gulf – right now no threat to the US
- In the Mid-south we’ll see a hot & humid afternoon with feel like temps near 100
- A cold front brings cooler and drier air into the area tonight
- Highs will be in the 80s on Thursday under sunny skies
- Humidity quickly returns driving up feel like temps into the 90s for the weekend
