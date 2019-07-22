  • Cold front pushing showers, storms through FOX13 viewing area

    Updated:
    • A cold front is pushing showers and storms through the FOX13 viewing area
    • Rain will move through later this evening and much nicer conditions will begin to arrive
    • Cooler, more dry air will filter into the region by tomorrow morning
    • Early Tuesday temperatures will be in the mid-60’s
    • Mostly sunny tomorrow with a unseasonal daytime high near 82 (with no heat index!)
    • Drier air will keep temps comfortable for the rest of the work wee
    • Heat and humidity begin to slowly creep back beginning this weekend
    • Rain chances grow slightly Sunday
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories