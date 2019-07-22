Cold front pushing showers, storms through FOX13 viewing area

- A cold front is pushing showers and storms through the FOX13 viewing area
- Rain will move through later this evening and much nicer conditions will begin to arrive
- Cooler, more dry air will filter into the region by tomorrow morning
- Early Tuesday temperatures will be in the mid-60’s
- Mostly sunny tomorrow with a unseasonal daytime high near 82 (with no heat index!)
- Drier air will keep temps comfortable for the rest of the work wee
- Heat and humidity begin to slowly creep back beginning this weekend
- Rain chances grow slightly Sunday
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}