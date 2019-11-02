  • Cold mornings with temperatures hitting mid 50s this weekend in the Mid-South

    • It’s a very cold morning with temps in the 30s
    • Today temps will top out in the mid 50s under sunny skies
    • Things stay chilly and dry through Sunday
    • By Monday highs return to the 60s under sunny skies
    • Next rain chance arrives on Thursday with another cooldown​​​​​​​
    • Friday temps will bottom out in the 40s once again

