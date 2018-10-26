Cold, rainy weather not enough to deter Memphians from early voting rally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Less than two weeks away from Election Day, Memphians and residents across the Mid-South are already off to the polls.
About 95,000 people have already cast their ballots, but leaders are pushing for more.
At a voting rally Thursday, the decent turnout could have been better had rain not dampened the afternoon.
The rally was held at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, and the people who stuck it out were rewarded with short lines and easy access.
“I wanted to make sure I did my part and took advantage of the early voting,” said Devin Buford. “In and out, there was no line. No wait.”
