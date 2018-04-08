- The entire Mid- South is under a Freeze Warning through 9AM.
- A cold start, but milder temperatures filter in this afternoon; High: 54°
- A dry and tranquil weather pattern sets up for next week.
- Temperatures slowly warming into the 70s by mid-week.
- Next chance of rain enters the forecast Friday evening.
