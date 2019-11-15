Cold start to Friday morning, temps warm up slightly into the weekend

- Cold and quiet across the region overnight
- Early Friday temps will be just below freezing near 29°
- A cold Friday – highs in the mid-40’s
- Below freezing again Friday night into Saturday morning
- Warming slightly into the weekend
- Shower chances return next week
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
