- COLD tonight
- Temps will be below freezing overnight and into tomorrow morning
- Sunny, dry and mild this weekend
- Beautiful Saturday and Sunday
- A strong cold front arrives Monday
- Temperatures plunge as rain falls Monday
- Potential for some rain to turnover to a wintry mix or light snow Monday night into early Tuesday
- VERY VERY cold temperatures Tuesday – a hard freeze expected
- Please remember to be safe with all space heaters
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
