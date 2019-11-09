  • Cold start to the weekend, sunny and mild throughout

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • COLD tonight
    • Temps will be below freezing overnight and into tomorrow morning
    • Sunny, dry and mild this weekend
    • Beautiful Saturday and Sunday
    • A strong cold front arrives Monday 
    • Temperatures plunge as rain falls Monday
    • Potential for some rain to turnover to a wintry mix or light snow Monday night into early Tuesday
    • VERY VERY cold temperatures Tuesday – a hard freeze expected
    • Please remember to be safe with all space heaters
