  • Cold temperatures overnight, nice and mild weekend for the Mid-South

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Cold overnight and into Saturday morning
    • Temperatures will fall below freezing by early Saturday
    • Saturday and Sunday will both see nice and milder daytime highs – enjoy!
    • Light showers move through overnight Sunday into Monday morning
    • Temperatures will warm up into the 60’s next week
    • Better rain chances will arrive on Thursday of next week
