Cold temperatures overnight, nice and mild weekend for the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Cold overnight and into Saturday morning
- Temperatures will fall below freezing by early Saturday
- Saturday and Sunday will both see nice and milder daytime highs – enjoy!
- Light showers move through overnight Sunday into Monday morning
- Temperatures will warm up into the 60’s next week
- Better rain chances will arrive on Thursday of next week
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
