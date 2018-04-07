Cold temperatures to start your Saturday

- A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire Mid-South through 9 a.m.
- A wintry mix is moving through the northern portion of the FOX13 viewing area this morning, no major accumulation is expected, but a few slick spots may develop on bridges and overpasses.
- As the moisture sinks further south, we should expect it to transition to liquid rain by midday.
- You’ll need the jacket all day today as temperatures only warm to the mid-40s.
- Another unseasonably cold night across the area, with overnight lows dipping below freezing, prompting another freeze warning overnight.
- A milder day in store for Sunday, partly cloudy; High: 57°
