  Cold temperatures to start your Saturday

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Lantrip

    • A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire Mid-South through 9 a.m.
    • A wintry mix is moving through the northern portion of the FOX13 viewing area this morning, no major accumulation is expected, but a few slick spots may develop on bridges and overpasses.
    • As the moisture sinks further south, we should expect it to transition to liquid rain by midday.
    • You’ll need the jacket all day today as temperatures only warm to the mid-40s.
    • Another unseasonably cold night across the area, with overnight lows dipping below freezing, prompting another freeze warning overnight.
    • A milder day in store for Sunday, partly cloudy; High: 57°

     

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

