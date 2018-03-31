  • Cold temps expected Saturday morning for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    • Cold temps early Saturday morning
    • Milder weather warms us up by afternoon
    • Clouds build Saturday
    • Showers begin to fall late Saturday
    • Scattered showers and cooler temps arrive for Easter

    Showers with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Rain moving through Mid-South

    Mild night across Mid-South

    Chilly day ahead, warmer temps tomorrow